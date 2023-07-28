The Accidental Origins Of Oyster Sauce

Love it or hate it, oyster sauce, the ubiquitous sweet, salty, syrupy sauce used in Chinese cuisine, is incredibly popular. But do you know where it comes from? It just so happens that oyster sauce is a fairly recent invention. It has a fascinating history that started with a chef's happy accident in the late 19th century.

In this article, we'll dive deep into history to reveal the origins of oyster sauce. We'll also take a look at what this popular Chinese sauce is made from as well as how its popularity has grown throughout the ages.

Finally, we'll look at how oyster sauce is used today in modern Asian cuisine before giving you some ideas for what dishes you can whip up with this delicious, versatile sauce. From chow mein to fried rice and more, there are loads of ways to use oyster sauce in your cooking — including some recipes you might never have tried. You're not limited to using it in Asian recipes, either.