The 3 Simple Ingredients Giada De Laurentiis Says Your Pasta Needs

If you're craving some hearty Italian food, Giada De Laurentiis can provide plenty of cooking tips and recipes. But when she's making pasta, the Italian-born chef has three essential ingredients she adds to every one of her dishes: Pasta water, extra virgin olive oil, and a little bit of cheese.

De Laurentiis posted a video on her TikTok account, showing off how she makes "the perfect pasta." She first boils her water before adding salt to it. "Add a lot of salt," she said. "Make it taste like the sea." Then, after the pasta has cooked, she scoops it out of the water instead of straining it. She allows the pasta water to continue boiling, then ladles the water out to mix in with the sauce. "Pasta water is gold," she concludes.

Using leftover pasta water can help thicken your sauces. As the pasta cooks, the starch from the noodles is released into the water. This could also help the sauce stick to the pasta a little better, making for more flavorful bites.