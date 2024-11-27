14 Of The Unhealthiest Frozen Waffles You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Frozen waffles are the height of convenience. While the waffle dates back to the Middle Ages, it didn't become a freezer staple until 1953 – and it's remained one ever since. Unfortunately, in the seven decades or so since the frozen waffle debuted, it hasn't gotten much healthier.

On paper, these breakfast treats really shouldn't be that unhealthy. After all, in their most basic version, they're just a mixture of flour and eggs. However, food manufacturers have taken it upon themselves to make their frozen waffles ever more delicious, resulting in products that are positively bulging with sodium, sugar, and in some cases saturated fat.

These additives really won't do much for you, folks. Sodium and sugar are of course added to improve flavor. However, some frozen waffles' quantities cover a significant portion of the 2,300-milligram recommended daily limit for sodium recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans or the upper limit of 50 grams of added sugar advised by the United States Food & Drug Administration. Plus, a lot of these frozen waffles also contain minimal amounts of fiber and protein, both valuable nutrients that can help satisfy appetites throughout the day. For this article, we focused on high levels of sodium and sugar to determine unhealthiness, and we also looked at saturated fat levels. Plus, we sought out waffles that had especially low levels of fiber and protein.