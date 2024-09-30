Why You Should Start Buying Maple Syrup From Aldi
If you insist on real maple syrup for your waffles and pancakes, you know how its high cost can make it feel like a luxury item. The price may find you reaching for the cheaper "maple-flavored syrup," which, as we all know, just isn't the same. Before you go for that jug of Log Cabin, head to Aldi.
Aldi has the lowest prices on many pantry staples, including maple syrup. Its price on the sticky stuff even beats Walmart's. Walmart's Great Value brand of pure maple syrup is $7.98 for 12.5 ounces, while Aldi's is only $6.05 for the same quantity. That's a savings of almost two dollars!
Aldi's 100% real maple syrup does not contain any synthetic colors or added sugars. It isn't made with anything artificial or modified — just sweet Grade A amber Canadian gold. The syrup on the tables at most pancake houses across the United States is made with high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) with artificial maple flavoring and, frequently, artificial colors. All the things we know about HFCS — mainly its link to multiple health concerns like diabetes — should make choosing real maple syrup a no-brainer. We all know how delicious real maple syrup tastes, but it's also far better for your body than the cheaper artificial alternatives.
Real maple syrup comes with health benefits
In most cases, price motivates people to buy artificial syrup. Log Cabin costs around 21 cents per ounce, while Aldi's real maple syrup costs approximately 48 cents per ounce. You may be saving money buying the fake stuff, but you'll be missing out on the unique taste of real syrup as well as some remarkable health benefits.
One of the things you may not know about maple syrup is that it can genuinely improve your health. Real maple syrup is an unrefined sugar that's full of antioxidants. Only one tablespoon of the delicious breakfast staple provides 33% of your daily requirement of manganese, which is great for your bone health, and pure maple syrup has been proven to reduce cholesterol in lab tests.
When it's time to decide where to buy maple syrup, skip the cheap stuff and stop at Aldi for the real deal. Choosing Aldi's low-cost maple syrup can improve your health, your budget, and, of course, the flavor of that delicious stack of pancakes you're planning on cooking for tomorrow's breakfast. That, as they say, is priceless.