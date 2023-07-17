14 Fritters From Around The World That You Need To Order

If there's one thing that unites people around the world, it's a love of fritters — and you've likely eaten one, in some form, pretty recently. The term fritter encompasses a huge range of foods, and it's a word that can be used to describe pretty much any food item that's been formed into a bitesize shape, breaded or covered in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried. This broad definition means that each country has been able to marry its cuisine's unique ingredients and tastes with the cooking style, to create fritters of its very own.

But while you might not be surprised that there are fritters out there that you haven't tried or weren't aware of, it might shock you just how variable they can be. As fritters can be made from pretty much anything and are excellent bases for stronger flavors, there are some pretty unexpected types out there — and we made it our mission to shine a light on our favorite fritters that we're pretty certain will become your go-to snack.