Myths About Frozen Vegetables That Simply Aren't True

Let's be honest, there is nothing quite like freshly picked, in season vegetables. When it comes to flavor, texture, and overall quality, it is hard to beat a fresh green bean or broccoli spear. That said, vegetables aren't always in season, nor are they consistently available to everyone at any time. The next best option for those wanting to continue incorporating these healthy foods into their diets without breaking the bank is to lean on frozen vegetables.

A lot of folks have serious reservations about frozen vegetables that prevent them from purchasing these convenient and affordable staples. There are a number of myths, ranging from inferior quality to serious limitations in how they can be used, that simply aren't true. As a professional chef, I feel it is my duty to dispel these myths and rewrite the narrative.

Not only can frozen vegetables take meals of all kinds to the next level, they can be the secret weapon in the kitchen that you need to keep your family healthy and satiated. If you have shied away from frozen vegetables for any of these reasons, you will be surprised to know that they have a lot more going for them than you may have previously thought. Let me be the proverbial lighthouse to help you navigate the facts and fictions of the wondrous world of frozen vegetables.

