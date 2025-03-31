You Only Need These 3 Cheap Ingredients For Restaurant-Worthy Stir Fry Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With just a few humble ingredients, you can craft a restaurant-grade sauce to class up almost any stir fry. Isabel Chung, executive chef at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, British Columbia, exclusively told Daily Meal her three go-to ingredients for the best stir fry sauce: ginger, chili crisp, and soy sauce. "I love how ginger brings freshness and a bit of zip to any dish I add it to," she shared. "A bit of that je ne sais quoi."

Chili crisp, Chung said, "is so versatile, and it makes things that might otherwise be a bit bland or boring just a little more lively." The texture of the crisp is also important, Chung said, noting that simple dishes like stir fries often miss a satisfying crunch.

Finally, "soy sauce and its variants—tamari and shoyu—are the basis of so many dishes in Chinese cooking," Chung explained. Tamari is a thicker, often gluten-free soy sauce alternative with a stronger umami taste. Shoyu is a salty Japanese-style soy sauce with which you may be familiar. Kikkoman is often found on restaurant tables and in grocery stores; it is also available in bulk.