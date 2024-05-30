Kick Up The Heat On Basic Sourdough Bread With These 2 Delicious Ingredients

It's no secret that cooking lends itself to experimentation. Recipes are more like guidelines, and tweaking them can lead to a new family favorite. Baking, on the other hand, is a science, and that means the idea of changing a tried and true recipe or making major additions can be intimidating. While some might love the security of knowing exactly what they're supposed to do for an amazing finished product, that can mean it's easy to fall into a rut — even with something as versatile as sourdough.

No one wants to waste a few hours of hard work — not to mention ingredients — on a failed experiment, but we have some good news: It definitely doesn't have to be that way, and there's a super-easy way to upgrade the bread you're making with that sourdough starter. Jalapeño cheddar bread is a staple at countless bakeries and restaurants, and while there are plenty of baked delights that might be difficult to replicate in a home kitchen, this isn't one of them.

There are a few different ways you can turn to jalapeños and cheese to upgrade your sourdough, and it's a flavor combination you can definitely utilize with your favorite recipe. Then, pair it with the right sides, spreads, and toppings, and you're guaranteed to have a hit come mealtime.