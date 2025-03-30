Dominique Ansel Explains The Best Way To Prep Fruit For Faster Homemade Jam

Jam is a versatile condiment that can be incorporated into breakfast dishes or eaten as a sweet treat. While store-bought jam can invoke a feeling of nostalgia, it doesn't quite have the same effect that homemade jam has on the senses. However, making homemade jam can be time-consuming. Fortunately, chef Dominique Ansel, who owns Dominique Ansel Bakery (home of the famous Cronut) gave Daily Meal some advice about how to prepare the fruit so that making jam at home is faster.

Advertisement

When it comes to berries — such as for a mixed berry jam recipe with blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries — Ansel says, "We always marinate fresh ripe fruits with sugar overnight, to allow the juices to render." This culinary technique, called maceration, enhances the sweetness and texture of the fruit while dissolving the sugar and preventing clumps from caramelizing when you cook it. And, he notes that you can use this prep method for stone fruits too, "though some stone fruits should also be peeled, and they should be sliced before you marinate in sugar."

Recently Ansel teamed up with Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto to debut an exclusive layered dessert that appears to defies gravity. The dessert is Ansel's take on an ice cream sundae.

Advertisement