For The Best Open-Faced Tuna Melt, You Absolutely Need Thicker Bread

There are a lot of opinions when it comes to making a tuna melt. There's the tuna, of course, and the decision between oil- or water-packed cans. Then there's the choice of mayonnaise (which has some impassioned brand loyalists) and a choice of cheese. But most importantly, there's the bread, from the variety to whether or not you should toast it. However, one thing that's not up for debate is the thickness of the bread if you're making your melt as an open-faced sandwich.

The most important reason why an open-faced sandwich needs a thick slice of bread is for basic mechanics. When you make something open-faced, you eliminate the top slice of bread. However, you're not cutting down on the amount of stuff that goes inside the sandwich, and filling requires bread. Tuna salad mixed with mayo is both fatty and fishy, and it needs bread to cut those elements. When you use a single piece of bread as the base, you will make up for that lost top layer, so your slice should be about 1 inch thick. A sandwich with two pieces of bread should have ½-inch thick slices.

Thick bread isn't just for flavor, either. Depending on what variety of bread you choose, you'll need a little more heft to hold up to a heap of tuna salad. For instance, a thin slice of white bread will get squashed flat under a hefty layer of tuna.