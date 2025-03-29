This 3-Ingredient Beer Cocktail Is Often Banned In UK Bars

Some alcohols, like tequila and whiskey, develop a reputation for making drinkers especially rambunctious. But one beer cocktail, the snakebite, has developed such a rowdy reputation that some pubs in the United Kingdom refuse to serve it.

A snakebite cocktail is typically a mixture of equal parts hard cider and lager (though some recipes use a stout instead, and some call for ¾ cider and ¼ lager), perhaps with a splash of grenadine, depending on the bartender. Still, the classic recipe is lager and cider, where differing densities can create a layered appearance if poured slowly. But adding a bit of sweetener like grenadine helps round out the tartness of the cider and the subtle bite of the lager for an easy-drinking pint. Snakebites can also be served with a touch of blackcurrant cordial, often named a diesel or a snakebite and black.

Snakebites may have a rowdy reputation, but have they earned it? Contrary to popular belief, mixing different alcohols does not actually increase drunkenness or make hangovers worse. But it's possible that the smooth-drinking nature of a snakebite cocktail — especially with a touch of blackcurrant or grenadine — makes it easy to over-imbibe, perhaps feeding the reputation.

