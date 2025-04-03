StarKist Vs Great Value: Which Tuna Brand Is The Best?

Canned or pouch tuna is one of the most affordable, versatile, good-for-you, and tasty pantry items to keep on hand. While the number and types of recipes you can make from canned or pouch tuna are virtually endless, there are some considerations to be made before doing so. Perhaps the most important one is determining the variety of tuna to buy for a particular dish.

Among the more well-recognized and diverse brands of tuna on the market is StarKist. This brand has created quite a catalog of tuna creations that have given other brands a serious run for their money. One such competitor is the Walmart Great Value store-brand. Great Value often develops similar products to directly compete with heavy-hitters in a particular market in an attempt at culling some of the market share, and it has done just that with its selection of canned and pouch tuna.

In an attempt at determining which brand produced the superior canned and pouch tuna, StarKist or Great Value, I purchased a wide cross-section of similar offerings from each and sampled them side-by-side. While both StarKist and Great Value are good choices from a sustainability perspective, with the former being a member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation and the latter certified by the Marine Stewardship Council, they do differ in many ways, including nutritional value. I based my evaluation of the offerings from these brands mainly on taste and texture. I suspect you will be as surprised by the results as I was.

