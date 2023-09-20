What's The Difference Between Pouch And Canned Tuna?

High in protein, delicious in various dishes, and exceptionally easy to store, canned tuna is a blessing for the pantry. However, when purchasing this underrated wonder, you might feel lost in the abyss of varieties available in the canned aisle. While you may already be familiar with the differences between light and white canned tuna, you could be pondering whether there are any real disparities between pouch and canned tuna. The answer is yes, and likely more than you realize.

One of the most apparent differences is how the can and pouch structures affect the pieces of tuna. Tuna in a can is likely in bigger pieces (unless you opt for chunky tuna pouches) because the can protects the meat. Pouches do not provide the same support, so the tuna pieces inside will likely be smaller. This may impact what recipes you intend to use the tuna in; smaller, broken pieces would be great in a sauce or stew, while solid chunks would work best in tuna tacos or salad.

If you're short on time, consider how tuna pouches can be torn open, while canned tuna may require a can opener. Depending on your preferences, the differences highlighted between pouches and canned tuna could change which you opt for.