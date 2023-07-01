What's The Best Method For Cooking Ham Hocks?

Ham is one of those ingredients that could accurately be described as an old reliable standard. Used in sandwiches, soups, and casseroles, it can go in pretty much everything. "Ham hocks," meanwhile, is a funny-sounding term — it's only a short distance from something like "pork honks" — but ham hocks are actually a surprisingly valuable ingredient (both in terms of flavor and cost) for more dishes than you might think. And you should definitely consider using them more often.

The best way to cook ham hocks is similar to a lot of other bone-in meat products: Take your time. Like many meats that people often overlook, you can't — or at least shouldn't — rush ham hocks. The key with cooking them is to go slowly. They react particularly well to being braised over a duration of hours and, since all you really need to do is drop them in a pot and let them simmer, they're not exactly labor-intensive. Plus, if they're frozen, you don't even need to thaw them before you start cooking.