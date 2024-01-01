Here's What To Do With That Leftover Ham Bone

In the unfortunately very likely scenario that you're tired of ham after the holidays — especially after working through the leftover ham roast — the idea of making a big batch of ham bone soup probably isn't very appealing. Thankfully, leftover ham bone can be frozen just like any other holiday leftover to lessen the urgency of cooking it into something. As is the best practice for freezing just about anything, make sure the bone is secure inside a freezer-safe bag, sealed with as little air as possible, then labeled with the freeze date for clarity and safety. Ideally, you should use the ham bone within three months for the best quality, as it'll start to lose flavor and likely develop freezer burn if left for longer. Additionally, you should freeze the bone as soon as possible if you don't plan on using it right away.

If you want to extend the freezer life a little and make less work for your future self, you can also make plain ham bone stock and freeze that instead. The process is mostly identical to making any other kind of bone broth or meat stock: Boil the bone along with other vegetable scraps as well as whatever herbs and spices you prefer for six to eight hours. Strain and cool the liquid in airtight, freezer-safe containers, then label and freeze. If stored properly, it should last for six to 12 months.