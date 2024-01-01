Here's What To Do With That Leftover Ham Bone
Wondering what to do with the leftover ham bone from your holiday dinner? While you've probably enjoyed the leftover ham in sandwiches or other post-holiday dishes, it might seem like there's nothing much to do but throw the bone out once you've carved off most of the meat. Sure, there's probably a layer of meat on the bone that feels like a waste to just toss, but the idea of carefully and meticulously trying to pry it off the bone probably doesn't sound like a fun post-holiday activity.
The good news is, you don't actually have to waste the leftover ham bone or push yourself to make the most of it: The best thing to do with a leftover ham bone is to boil it and make a delicious broth. Not only will boiling it tenderize the stubborn leftover meat into juicy chunks that come right off the bone, but the resulting stock is a perfect base to use in a variety of dishes.
Using leftover ham bone as a broth base
Obviously, one of the most popular things to make with leftover ham bone broth is a soup — a quick search online will probably net you dozens of recipes for hearty and filling options. The most classic kind to make is a ham and bean soup, which may contain a combination of beans, mirepoix or mirepoix-adjacent diced vegetables, and comfort-soup herbs like thyme, basil, and parsley. Of course, you can branch out to add spices like cumin or crushed pepper for a slightly spicier and brighter flavor that'll hit the spot on a sick day. You'll also find various versions of this beans-and-ham-soup formula when it comes to ham bone recipes, including things like black bean soup, split pea soup, and even some stews like pasta fagioli.
No need to limit yourself to soups, either — you can throw the ham bone into a pot with other ingredients to make excellent broth-infused dishes like savory collard greens or red beans and ham over rice. The best part is that most — if not all — leftover ham bone dishes can be made in a slow cooker for a relatively hands-off meal. Just make sure to start cooking early if you plan on serving it right away, as most recipes call for about an hour of cooking to really simmer the flavor out of the ham bone.
How to save leftover ham bone for later
In the unfortunately very likely scenario that you're tired of ham after the holidays — especially after working through the leftover ham roast — the idea of making a big batch of ham bone soup probably isn't very appealing. Thankfully, leftover ham bone can be frozen just like any other holiday leftover to lessen the urgency of cooking it into something. As is the best practice for freezing just about anything, make sure the bone is secure inside a freezer-safe bag, sealed with as little air as possible, then labeled with the freeze date for clarity and safety. Ideally, you should use the ham bone within three months for the best quality, as it'll start to lose flavor and likely develop freezer burn if left for longer. Additionally, you should freeze the bone as soon as possible if you don't plan on using it right away.
If you want to extend the freezer life a little and make less work for your future self, you can also make plain ham bone stock and freeze that instead. The process is mostly identical to making any other kind of bone broth or meat stock: Boil the bone along with other vegetable scraps as well as whatever herbs and spices you prefer for six to eight hours. Strain and cool the liquid in airtight, freezer-safe containers, then label and freeze. If stored properly, it should last for six to 12 months.