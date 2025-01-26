False Truffles Vs Real: What You Need To Know

Trufflemania is real, folks. It seems like the world can't get enough of the earthy, nutty, utterly unique flavor and scent of truffles, and in recent years their popularity has completely skyrocketed. More and more chefs have turned to the ability of truffles to give their food a luxurious flavor, and more and more diners have become accustomed to its taste in everything from truffle pasta to truffle french fries. However, it's hardly any secret that truffles have traditionally been pretty hard to come by: Up until recently, they've only been found in the wild, leading to a sky-high price point driven by low availability. This has led some folks to become amateur truffle hunters themselves in a bid to find these prized fungi — and instead, they've stumbled upon, and potentially used, false truffles.

To the untrained eye, false truffles can be indistinguishable from real truffles, but you'd be surprised at how different they are. Beyond their similar exterior appearance lies a world of flavor difference, and textural variations that make them pretty distinct from real truffles. Plus, false truffles can be notably way less safe than the real version, and eating them can result in some unpleasant surprises. In this article, we'll get to the bottom of everything you need to know about false truffles, and get to grips with the real ones too.