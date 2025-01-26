False Truffles Vs Real: What You Need To Know
Trufflemania is real, folks. It seems like the world can't get enough of the earthy, nutty, utterly unique flavor and scent of truffles, and in recent years their popularity has completely skyrocketed. More and more chefs have turned to the ability of truffles to give their food a luxurious flavor, and more and more diners have become accustomed to its taste in everything from truffle pasta to truffle french fries. However, it's hardly any secret that truffles have traditionally been pretty hard to come by: Up until recently, they've only been found in the wild, leading to a sky-high price point driven by low availability. This has led some folks to become amateur truffle hunters themselves in a bid to find these prized fungi — and instead, they've stumbled upon, and potentially used, false truffles.
To the untrained eye, false truffles can be indistinguishable from real truffles, but you'd be surprised at how different they are. Beyond their similar exterior appearance lies a world of flavor difference, and textural variations that make them pretty distinct from real truffles. Plus, false truffles can be notably way less safe than the real version, and eating them can result in some unpleasant surprises. In this article, we'll get to the bottom of everything you need to know about false truffles, and get to grips with the real ones too.
What are real truffles?
You may have tried the taste of truffles loads of times, and still not be entirely sure what they actually are. Luckily, we're here to reveal all. Real truffles are fungi that grow underground in a roughly spherical shape. They're technically edible spores, which generally grow near the roots of certain trees in very specific environmental conditions. From a distance, they can look pretty unassuming, and closer to lumps of dirt than other types of fungi you might be more familiar with, like mushrooms. However, it's when you slice them open that they reveal that they're a foodstuff.
Truffles belong to the genus Tuber, and within that there are about 185 distinct species. They can vary considerably in rarity and flavor, with one of the most prized truffles out there being the Périgord truffle, or Tuber melanosporum, the flavor of which is often found in classic French cuisine (an ingredient that's among the style's many cooking tricks for creating rich, complex dishes). Other truffles like the winter black truffle and winter white truffles (or Tuber magnatum) are also desirable and have the developed flavor that people prize so highly. Good luck finding them in the wild, though. Truffles tend to grow pretty deep in the ground, and you'll need to dig up to 12 inches to find them. Unless you know what you're doing, they can be seriously tricky to spot.
Real truffles have been around for thousands of years
Real truffles are far from a modern food; in fact, they're truly ancient. They have been enjoyed since ancient Sumerian times, and in ancient Egypt it was common practice to serve truffles coated in goose fat. Ancient Greek menus also featured truffles, much in the same way they are today (as a rare delicacy), and in ancient Rome they were prized for their aphrodisiac qualities. It should be pointed out, though, that the truffles enjoyed in the ancient world may well have been of a different type or genus than the ones we know today, potentially due to the different climates they inhabited. In ancient Rome, for instance, they may have been more likely to eat truffles from the Terfezia genus, also known as "desert truffles."
Truffle use began to be documented more rigorously when modern cooking methods started to be developed, and they received a particularly big boost from European cooking and its techniques, with 19th century French gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin praising it as the most valuable and delicious ingredient in the kitchen. The 19th century also saw the rise of truffle hunting across Europe, with pigs and dogs used to sniff out their growing spots. The difficulty in finding them, however, meant that truffles remained a rarity, until modern methods helped them become more available.
What are false truffles?
False truffles may look similar to real truffles — but that's sort of where a lot of the similarities end. As you might expect from their name, these truffles are easily mistaken for real truffles, and this happens due to two things: The fact that they grow in similar spots, and the fact that they have the same somewhat spherical, gnarled appearance.
The truth, though, is that they're a completely different plant. False truffles are classified as club fungi, named as such because of their club-shaped fruiting bodies, and are also known as Basidiomycota. This classification actually sits within different genera, with false truffles found in the Scleroderma genus, the Pisolithus genus, and the Choiromyces genus.
However, although false truffles have the same general appearance as real ones, they can vary quite considerably. Some false truffles have an appearance that's way more similar to ginger, for example, while others have a perfect ball shape. A notable difference between the two is that while real truffles grow and are found underground, certain false truffles can push to the surface to complete their growth. This can make them easier to find, but with that comes the risk of mistaking one for the other.
You're more likely to find false truffles than real ones in the wild
Amateur truffle hunters may get pretty excited when they stumble upon a truffle-looking object nestled under a tree — but more often than not, they'll realise that it's the false version. This is because false truffles are generally easier to find in the wild, due both to the way that they grow and the places that they're found. False truffles have a tendency to poke through the soil surface as they're growing, and may grow on the surface entirely. This is in contrast to real truffles, which grow beneath the surface. This is partly why dogs and pigs were relied on to find them for so long, given that they have way more sensitive noses than humans.
There's also the environment they grow in to consider, particularly in the United States. "Real truffles are very rare in North America except in California and Oregon," says mushroom expert Mary Woehrel, via Walter Reeves. Woehrel goes on to note that real truffles can be found in Georgia growing in pecan groves. They tend to thrive more readily in European climates. By contrast, false truffles are way more widespread, with certain types like Scleroderma polyrhizum being pretty common across North America as well as in European countries.
Real truffles and false truffles have a different flavor
Okay, so let's get down to why we're all here in the first place. What do real truffles actually taste like, and how do they differ from false truffles? Well, anyone who's tried real truffles before will know that their taste is somewhat hard to describe, but completely distinctive, with a richness, earthiness, and almost a spiciness going on in them. Both white and black truffles (the two most common kinds) have a musky, heavily perfumed flavor and scent. However, white truffles have a slightly more delicate taste with what some describe as a light hint of garlic, whereas black truffles have woodier, nuttier, almost chocolate-y notes to them.
False truffles, on the other hand, taste pretty different, and when they're fully mature they can actually have a pretty poor flavor. Some folks have described types like Choiromyces meandriformis as having a hazelnut-like flavor, while others like Choiromyces magnusii have a pretty mild taste. It's generally accepted, though, that false truffles don't have the same intensity that real truffles have, and there's not anything overly distinctive about their taste which makes them prized. We guess that if there was, they'd be way more popular than they currently are, right?
False truffles aren't the same as synthetic truffles
You may have heard at some point that foods that are advertised as having "truffle flavor" may not contain any real truffles at all. Well, if you've heard that, you'd be right — but they're not using false truffles to recreate that truffle-y flavor. "False truffles" are commonly confused with "fake truffles," with the latter phrase generally used to refer to synthetic truffle flavor created by the use of chemicals. One chemical compound in particular, 2,4 dithiapentane, is commonly found in cheaper truffle oils or truffle-flavored products.
It's important to note that 2,4 dithiapentane is a naturally occurring compound that shows up in white truffles, and it contributes heavily to their distinctive truffle flavor. Although some infused oils might generate their flavor through using real truffles, this is a hugely costly process, and many other manufacturers simply use a lab-made version of 2,4 dithiapentane to give it its inimitable taste. This compound is totally safe to consume, but it'd be a stretch to call it real truffle flavor. False truffles, on the other hand, rarely have their flavor emulated or used in truffle oil, because they just don't really taste that good to begin with.
False truffles can potentially be toxic
Most people, even those who have no knowledge about truffles, will know that some mushrooms and fungi can be very, very dangerous. This is unfortunately the case with false truffles. Some false truffles can be poisonous, with types like Scleroderma Polyrhizum (which look similar to black truffles) potentially causing serious gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and cramps. Others may have more of an irritant effect, but can still be pretty nasty if they're ingested.
What can make matters even more complicated is that some mushrooms that look like false truffles (and therefore like the real thing) are poisonous too. Take earthballs, for instance. These fungi look similar to yellow false truffles, which in turn look pretty similar to white truffles — but earthballs are toxic. Although they may not be harmful enough to cause death, they can cause a fair bit of harm. Death from consuming foraged mushrooms is uncommon, but far from impossible, and if you're ever in any doubt about what you're about to eat you should leave it well alone.
Real truffles and false truffles have a different interior appearance
Real and false truffles may look similar from the outside, but it's when you slice into them that you can really tell the difference. Real truffles usually have a dappled, almost veined appearance, which is predominantly mid-brown with flecks of white throughout, and with a firmness to them that gradually gives way as they get older. Without using too graphic of an image, they can sort of look like a cross-section of a brain — but once you get past that, you'll be rewarded with their incredible flavor.
Conversely, false truffles can vary quite a bit in terms of what they look like on their insides. Some false truffles have a sponge like, almost pockmarked appearance. Others may also have an internal column which partially bisects the rest of the texture. As well as this, their firmness may be a little different, and some false truffles can release moisture when they're cut open, which is a dead giveaway that they're not the real thing. They may also have a shinier appearance than you might expect from real truffles, which tend to be a little duller and matte on their insides.
False truffles can be used like any other mushroom — as long as they're edible
So if false truffles don't taste like real truffles, then what's the point of trying to find them in the first place? Well, beyond the thrill of becoming a mycophile (that's science talk for "mushroom enthusiast," by the way), you can use false truffles just like you would any other mushroom. Some false truffles, like those from the Rhizopogon family, are fairly mushroom-like and have a firm flesh and good flavor. Folks who forage them tend to fry them up in a little butter to enjoy their taste without too much else getting in the way, but there's no reason why you can't slice them up and put them in pastas or stews, process them into a false truffle purée, or even use them in parmigiana.
Crucially, though, you need to be seriously careful when doing this. If you don't know how to safely identify false truffles, you may end up eating a kind that's toxic. Wild mushrooms can also be vessels for microplastics, and thereby may provide you with contaminants of a different type.
Real truffles will give a rich, intense flavor to your food
If you're lucky enough to end up with a real truffle in your pantry, you're going to want to know how to use it: These things are super pricey, and you need to get your money's worth. Therefore, it's important to know how to pair truffles in certain dishes so that they shine. Anyone who's tried truffles knows that they have a seriously powerful flavor and aroma, and you want to honor that without clouding it too much, or diminishing it with how you cook them.
Truffles work best in fatty foods, especially those which are dairy-based. Its scent and taste is lit up by the creaminess of cheese and cream, and it also works delightfully well with olive oil, where it adds spicy, earthy notes. They can also be used to make delicious mashed potatoes.
Truffles are especially susceptible to heat, and cooking them for too long will diminish their intensity — so you always want to add them towards the very end, allowing their notes to just gently diffuse throughout. You should also remember that you really don't need a lot to make a big impact. Aiming for around 10 grams of fresh truffle per person for a main course will be more than enough.
Real truffles are incredibly expensive, and false truffles are plain hard to buy
Real and false truffles have a lot of differences between them, but one of the biggest differences is how much they cost. You don't have to be a chef to know that real truffles are astronomically expensive, and are known to be one of the priciest ingredients around. White truffles, which are the rarest and most desirable kind, can sell for around $6,000 per pound, and in 2014 a white truffle weighing in at just under 2 kilograms sold for a whopping $61,000.
The price of truffles comes down to fairly simple supply and demand: The flavor of this ingredient is desired by everyone these days, but in the wild they can be difficult to find and require a large amount of resources to do so. The fact that they grow in woodland can make the areas that they're found in fairly limited, and while a truffle farming industry has sprung up in recent years, it's still a lengthy process to produce them. So how do false truffles compare price-wise? Well, truth be told, it's difficult to say — because they're not commonly sold. False truffles just aren't desirable enough to have an industry built around them, and you're probably going to have to forage for them yourself instead of finding a supplier. Having said this, you may be lucky finding false truffles in places like farmer's markets.
To store truffles, avoid moisture as much as possible
So, you've got your hands on a real truffle (either by buying it, or by some miracle finding one in the wild). What do you do now? The key is to keep it as safe, and as dry, as possible — and to use it quickly. Truffles must be kept away from moisture to preserve their texture and flavor. Although it's tempting to pop it with your other dry goods, like rice or salt, you should keep it well away from these as they'll suck up its scent and make it less powerful.
It's best to store your truffle in tissue paper, on its own, in a dark, dry place in your kitchen. You can also pop it in a jar or airtight box to keep it extra safe. Don't put it in the fridge or freezer, as it'll get moist and this moisture will destroy it. It's worth remembering that truffles lose their potency pretty quickly, so once you've got it try to enjoy it as quickly as possible. You should also try to keep false truffles as dry as possible, but as they're fungi and not tubers, you can kinda treat them like other mushrooms.