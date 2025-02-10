Fisherman's Snack To Elite Delicacy: The Unusual History Of Caviar

Caviar is a form of fish roe, the unfertilized eggs of female fish. These are cured with salt, a practice that brings out the flavor but also serves to prolong the eggs' shelf life — they typically last for a couple of weeks. Full of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, fish roe is a tasty and highly nutritious food, harvested from many species. But only one type of fish produces the roe which has become an exclusive and coveted delicacy — the sturgeon. This is a prehistoric fish that can be found in both salt and freshwater. Today, caviar has become more of an umbrella term that encompasses fish eggs harvested from all types of sturgeon, but the truest version comes from the beluga, the biggest and oldest variety of the species.

Beluga sturgeon can live for more than 100 years, and it may take up to 20 years for a female to begin producing eggs. The fact that it takes so long to produce a resource so highly lusted after has contributed to sturgeon caviar's appeal as well as the decline of the sturgeon that produce it, which are now considered to be critically endangered. This world-renowned luxury, however, was once considered an undesirable byproduct, hardly worthy of human consumption, and designated only for the lowest economic classes to eat. How caviar became an elite delicacy is a convoluted story of supply and demand, and proof that the two are not mutually exclusive.