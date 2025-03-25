This Legendary Fast Food Chain Is Finally Bringing Its Sauce To Costco (And Other Retailers)

Our three-ingredient copycat Chick-fil-A sauce comes astonishingly close to the real deal, but now members of Costco and other warehouse retail stores have a more convenient option at their disposal. Per an exclusive email shared with Daily Meal, the fast food chain will now sell its beloved Chick-fil-A Sauce at Costco, BJ's Warehouse, and Sam's Club. Beginning this spring, Costco shoppers will be able to snag a bulk pack of Chick-fil-A Sauce containing two 24-ounce bottles, which is a far cry from the standard 16-ounce bottles found at Walmart and other stores.

Chick-fil-A also has some other fun surprises in-store this season, including the introduction of a brand-new Parmesan Caesar Dressing. While it's not clear yet where this product will be sold, Chick-fil-A revealed that it will come in 12-ounce bottles and will pop up on store shelves all over the nation during the next few weeks. Additionally, customers can find 16-ounce versions of the restaurant's Zesty Buffalo and Honey Mustard hitting stores soon. As explained by Beth Grant, Chick-fil-A's director of consumer packaged goods, "Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack."