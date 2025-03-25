This Legendary Fast Food Chain Is Finally Bringing Its Sauce To Costco (And Other Retailers)
Our three-ingredient copycat Chick-fil-A sauce comes astonishingly close to the real deal, but now members of Costco and other warehouse retail stores have a more convenient option at their disposal. Per an exclusive email shared with Daily Meal, the fast food chain will now sell its beloved Chick-fil-A Sauce at Costco, BJ's Warehouse, and Sam's Club. Beginning this spring, Costco shoppers will be able to snag a bulk pack of Chick-fil-A Sauce containing two 24-ounce bottles, which is a far cry from the standard 16-ounce bottles found at Walmart and other stores.
Chick-fil-A also has some other fun surprises in-store this season, including the introduction of a brand-new Parmesan Caesar Dressing. While it's not clear yet where this product will be sold, Chick-fil-A revealed that it will come in 12-ounce bottles and will pop up on store shelves all over the nation during the next few weeks. Additionally, customers can find 16-ounce versions of the restaurant's Zesty Buffalo and Honey Mustard hitting stores soon. As explained by Beth Grant, Chick-fil-A's director of consumer packaged goods, "Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack."
Get ready for a saucy spring season with Chick-fil-A
A Costco membership comes with many benefits, from delectable food court fare to a limitless supply of free samples, and members of the warehouse retail chain can now add easy access to sizable amounts of zesty fast-food sauce to this list. Per Beth Grant, "We are excited for the retail launch of our new Parmesan Caesar dressing — and introduction of our signature Chick-fil-A Sauce into club stores for the first time." As for Chick-fil-A's brand-new dressing, the product has a creamy consistency plus notes of garlic and bright acidity, thanks to the addition of lemon.
Most Chick-fil-A fans are already well-acquainted with the flavor of the restaurant's Zesty Buffalo and Honey Mustard sauces, but this will mark the first time that these condiments have been available in retail locations. For the uninitiated, Zesty Buffalo has a thinner consistency with lots of tang (which is characteristic for a Buffalo sauce), while Honey Mustard offers a nice balance of sweetness and mustardy goodness. Pricing for the bulk Chick-fil-A sauce and other new condiment releases isn't yet clear, but fast-food fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled during their next shopping excursion.