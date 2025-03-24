This Popular Canned Tuna Brand Is Getting Sued For A Truly Sickening Reason

Bumble Bee Foods, known for being one of the leading brands for canned tuna, is being sued for allegedly benefitting from forced labor and other forms of abuse onboard fishing vessels from which the company sources its tuna. The lawsuit was filed on March 12 by four Indonesian men, who worked on three vessels supplying tuna for Bumble Bee Foods.

The lawsuit claims that, while out at sea, the men were physically abused and kept onboard against their will. The abuse alleged included being denied medical care after serious injuries and being denied food and water. The men also assert that the working conditions were overall dangerous.

Agnieszka Fryszman, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, spoke to CNN about the alleged abuse suffered by the fishermen. Fryszman said, "Fishing vessels never really have to go port, so the men are really, really stuck. It makes it very easy to engage in forced labor and trafficking." Bumble Bee Foods provided a statement to CNN, in which it stated that it will not be commenting on the lawsuit.