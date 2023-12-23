What Olive Garden Doesn't Want You To Know

Over the years, Olive Garden restaurants have been the site of various foodborne illness outbreaks. The most infamous of these was a December 2006 outbreak of norovirus, which affected more than 300 people. Occurring at an Olive Garden location in Indianapolis, initial investigations saw three employees test positive for the virus. The location was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and was swiftly reopened.

During the summer of 2013, Olive Garden customers across the country were struck down with cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that causes diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramping. Approximately 500 people were affected by the outbreak in states, including both Texas and Iowa. It was later reported that the cause of the outbreak was an infected salad that the company had imported from suppliers in Mexico.

Further instances of illnesses contracted at Olive Garden restaurants have been reported. The most dramatic took place at an Olive Garden establishment in Salem. A group of 13 friends ate at this restaurant in January 2013, and six subsequently fell ill. Among these six individuals was Miranda Fischer, a pregnant lady who claimed the sudden illness forced doctors into performing an emergency cesarean section on her. In response to these allegations, Rich Jeffers, a spokesman for Darden Restaurants, said to The Oregonian: "We don't have any indication that this lady contracted norovirus at our restaurant or that norovirus caused her to have a C-section. We don't have any indication of a norovirus outbreak in January 2013."