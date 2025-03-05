7 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Canned Tunas

For millions of Americans, canned tuna is a pantry staple appreciated for being a convenient protein source with a delicious taste. As the second most popular seafood product in the country, customers consume around 1 billion pounds of canned tuna each year. While it is known for typically being low in calories and fat and high in protein, it is evident that not all canned tuna brands are created equal.

Additives in canned tuna, such as extra salts and oils, can introduce unnecessary amounts of fats, calories, and sodium to your diet, leading them to lose their status as a lean and healthy protein supply. The addition of excessive sodium intake has been linked to a heightened risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, cancer, and other hazardous conditions.

The American Heart Association pushes for lower sodium intake, recommending 1,500 to 2,300 milligrams a day for most adults. For calories, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends women eat 1,600 to 2,400 per day and men consume 2,000 to 3,000 per day. It is recommended by the Mayo Clinic that people eating around 2,000 calories per day consume between 44 to 78 grams of fat daily.

Based on these daily value recommendations, this article will discuss seven of the unhealthiest canned tunas you can buy. Next time you're at the store, you might just want to skip over these cans.