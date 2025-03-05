7 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Canned Tunas
For millions of Americans, canned tuna is a pantry staple appreciated for being a convenient protein source with a delicious taste. As the second most popular seafood product in the country, customers consume around 1 billion pounds of canned tuna each year. While it is known for typically being low in calories and fat and high in protein, it is evident that not all canned tuna brands are created equal.
Additives in canned tuna, such as extra salts and oils, can introduce unnecessary amounts of fats, calories, and sodium to your diet, leading them to lose their status as a lean and healthy protein supply. The addition of excessive sodium intake has been linked to a heightened risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, cancer, and other hazardous conditions.
The American Heart Association pushes for lower sodium intake, recommending 1,500 to 2,300 milligrams a day for most adults. For calories, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends women eat 1,600 to 2,400 per day and men consume 2,000 to 3,000 per day. It is recommended by the Mayo Clinic that people eating around 2,000 calories per day consume between 44 to 78 grams of fat daily.
Based on these daily value recommendations, this article will discuss seven of the unhealthiest canned tunas you can buy. Next time you're at the store, you might just want to skip over these cans.
1. StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Oil
StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Oil is a prime example of a canned tuna product that contributes more fat and sodium than a customer might expect. When purchasing a can of tuna, it is essential to note what liquid it is canned in. Oil and water are the most popular options, with some brands adding extra broths and seasonings to their canning process.
Canning tuna in oil not only changes the fish's flavor profile but also alters each can's nutritional value. This StarKist canned tuna uses vegetable oil, which contributes to a total fat content of 9 grams per can, which is significantly higher than that of most water-based alternatives.
The addition of vegetable oil also contributes to inflating the calories of this canned tuna to 160 calories per can. Additionally, this product has a hefty 360 milligrams of sodium per can, which is 16% of the daily value a person is recommended to have. While some may enjoy the flavor of this tuna, the addition of vegetable oil contributes to making it a rather unhealthy option in the marketplace.
2. Bumble Bee Prime Solid White Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil
Another popular oil used to can tuna is olive oil, which was the choice for this Bumble Bee canned tuna product. In addition to adding a delicious taste, olive oil offers many healthy vitamins like E and K, as well as omega-3. However, olive oil also drastically alters the nutritional value of a can of tuna.
For those looking to lower their daily fat intake, Bumble Bee Prime Solid White Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil might not be the best option. Each drained can of this tuna contains 14 grams of fat, 250 calories, and 320 milligrams of sodium.
The fat found in olive oil is not necessarily unhealthy for you; in fact, some medical professionals recommend it for a healthy diet. Dr. Aris Kefalogiannis, the C.E.O of Gaea, stated: "We now know that a diet rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants such as the ones found in olive oil actually protect the body from many of these chronic diseases." While olive oil is not unhealthy, the inflamed fat, sodium, and caloric content of this canned tuna might not make it the ideal choice for customers looking for a lean protein source.
3. Trader Joe's Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil
Trader Joe's Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil is another example of a product that adds extra fats by using an olive oil packing method. While the company has a reputation for offering healthy food options at a reasonable price, its canned tuna line is certainly less healthy than many other competitors.
One can of this tuna contains 16 grams of fat, the highest of any canned tuna on this list. It also has 280 grams of sodium and 260 calories, making it far from a light and easy snack. It should be noted that Trader Joe's does mark the serving size of this product as being half of a can, while most other tunas have the serving size as the entire can.
Like many canned tuna manufacturers, Trader Joe's supplies a variety of canned tuna flavors. While it might be a popular choice for thrifty shoppers, Trader Joe's Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil is not the best choice for those looking to eat as healthy as possible.
4. Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Chunk Light Tuna in Oil
As one of the most iconic brands of canned tuna, Chicken of the Sea is a common pick for many shoppers. Known for its silly name and vast assortment of canned tuna and flavor packets, Chicken of the Sea is a dominant name in the industry.
Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Chunk Light Tuna in Oil uses soybean oil and vegetable broth to can the tuna, which brings this product to 140 calories and 5 grams of total fat. Soybean oil has been ranked as one of the most unhealthy oil options due to its association with some high-risk diseases, including fatty liver and diabetes.
In addition, this canned tuna adds salt for flavor, making the sodium content per can 360 milligrams, which is a significant amount for a single serving. If you are concerned about heart health and the kind of oils you put into your body, this Chicken of the Sea canned tuna is not an excellent choice.
5. Great Value Chunk Light Tuna in Water
At less than $1 a can, Great Value Chunk Light Tuna in Water is one of the most inexpensive options on this list, making it popular for thrifty customers. This product does shave off some unnecessary calories and fats due to the fact that it uses water and vegetable broth instead of oil in its canning process. These factors make this canned tuna only 100 calories per can with only 1 gram of fat.
However, even without the use of any oils, this Great Value canned tuna has 360 milligrams of sodium per serving. As a saltwater fish, tuna does naturally have salt in it; however, it can dramatically increase for highly processed products. According to a review in Food Control, "Na content can increase up to hundred-fold during processing, including salting which is widely used to ensure safety and attractiveness of the seafood."
It can be assumed that the way this canned tuna is processed could be directly correlated to the high sodium content. Overall, this brand's sodium content makes it a questionable choice for those wanting to eat healthy and reduce their sodium intake.
6. Kirkland Albacore Solid White Tuna
As Costco's signature brand, Kirkland is a popular option for shoppers looking to stock up on bulked goods. However, if you are looking to eat healthy, Kirkland's canned tuna might be an item you skip purchasing on your next Costco trip.
Even though it is canned in water, Kirkland Albacore Solid White Tuna is still 190 calories per can. This is significantly higher than many other water-canned alternatives. A big reason for this could be due to the extra sea salt and sodium acid pyrophosphate added. Each can includes 3 grams of fat, which is somewhat comparable to other alternatives, but still higher than some might want from canned tuna.
What makes this product stand out as unhealthy is the 340 milligrams of sodium each can contains. Just one can of this tuna accounts for 15% of a person's daily intake of sodium. Overall, there are many healthier options for canned tuna that offer less calories, fat, and sodium, making this product one you might want to skip.
7. Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna
Wild Planet prides itself on sustainable and ethical fishing and harvesting processes. Each can of its Albacore Wild Tuna is pole and line or troll caught, and Wild Planet makes an effort to protect ocean habitats. At around $6 a can, many customers indulge in this more expensive brand because of the ethical approach and simple ingredients.
Each can of tuna contains only two ingredients: albacore tuna and sea salt. While this may be deemed healthy by many, the calories, fat, and sodium indicate otherwise. There are 180 calories per can, which is significantly higher than many competitors canned in water. You'll also find 5 grams of fat, accounting for 6% of a person's ideal daily total.
This canned tuna really stands out in a negative way for its sodium content. Partially due to the added sea salt, each tuna can has 310 milligrams of sodium, which is 13% of the daily value. For this reason, this canned tuna is one to skip.