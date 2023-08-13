Cracker Barrel Has Been Rocked With Scandals. Here Are The Worst

The decorations in Cracker Barrel are one of the things that makes the restaurant unique. Each store has an interesting combination of local lore and old-fashioned items. Mixed with the Southern comfort food, the ambiance makes it feel like you are eating somewhere between your grandma's house and an actual '60s rest stop. However, the company was once called out for hanging a noose as decoration in one of its locations, which is one of the worst faux paus possible.

The story first broke when diner Alfonso Robinson posted about his experience at a Connecticut Cracker Barrel. "Someone at Cracker Barrel in East Windsor needs to explain why there are nooses on the ceiling ... #notagoodlook," he wrote. The company was quick to backpedal, releasing a statement saying "Some of the historic décor in our stores may be reminiscent of earlier times, but our inclusive culture is firmly grounded in today."

Someone at Cracker Barrel in East Windsor need to explain why there are nooses on the ceiling... #notagoodlook pic.twitter.com/yitLFvQOtP — Alfonso Robinson (@ctblogger) November 9, 2020

The statement went on to assert, as did a previous post by the company, that "the décor item in our East Windsor store -– an antique soldering iron with an original wrapped cord -– should have been noticed and corrected before ever being displayed." However, critics were not convinced of the story's authenticity. "Your apology is what's wrong with America," one user posted in response.