These Fast Food Restaurants Are About To Take A Major Leap Into AI Technology

Fans of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut should get ready for these restaurants to fully embrace artificial intelligence. Parent company Yum! Brands announced in a press release on Tuesday that it is partnering with the tech company Nvidia to infuse Yum's biggest brands with AI technology. The idea is to use AI-powered order-taking, restaurant assessments, and computer vision — a term for using AI to train computers to interpret the visual world through a camera network — to scale the brand's existing proprietary Byte by Yum! platform.

Some customers may have already noticed changes from the Byte platform go into effect: Yum! Brands is already piloting its new AI footprint at several Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations. Now the company plans a larger rollout to over 500 total restaurants by the end of June 2025. Additionally, Yum! Brands will directly own the data gathered from its Nvidia partnership, allowing it to customize the AI model as needed.

Yum! Brands is not the only fast food giant to embrace AI. McDonald's is exploring the tech's possibilities with Google Cloud, while Wendy's has partnered with Palantir on supply chain improvements.