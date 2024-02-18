How Does An AI-Operated Restaurant Even Work?

Artificial intelligence seems to be everywhere these days, from flashy tech startups to healthcare giants. The world of food is certainly no exception. From generating cocktail art to developing cookie recipes, AI has made splashy headlines for its use in the kitchen. Soon, it might even be behind your favorite dinner. That's right — restaurants across the country are rolling out automated programs that do everything from preparing food to taking orders.

In many cases, restaurants use AI-powered tools to improve behind-the-scenes business processes like logistics, inventory, and staffing. However, as AI progresses, it's starting to be used more and more in day-to-day operations. Some companies are creating robotic hardware to automate cooking processes, while others are focusing on software that handles orders. Outliers are attempting to build restaurant models from scratch, maximizing the amount of technology and minimizing traditional labor. In reality, most AI-operated kitchens work through a mix of robots, voice technology, and usually the helping hands of actual human beings.