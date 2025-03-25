This Genius Popeyes Ordering Hack Goes Out To All The Mac And Cheese Lovers

Popeyes is a giant in the fast food fried chicken scene, with well-loved side dishes and, of course, fried chicken. With so many popular selections, Popeyes is rife with opportunities to combine menu items, such as its iconic chicken and mac and cheese, for incredible new flavor experiences like this genius ordering hack.

As YouTuber Kevin Noparvar showed on his channel, Popeyes chicken nuggets are a trio made in heaven with Sweet Heat dipping sauce and the chain's mac and cheese. Empty your Sweet Heat sauce onto the nuggets, and shake the box around until they're all drenched. Top the mac and cheese with your saucy nuggets and enjoy the layers of this spicy-sweet creamy dish.

Or, if you have the time, take your ingredients home and empty them into one bowl large enough to thoroughly mix the saucy chicken and mac and cheese. Stirring your Sweet Heat chicken mac will give a more uniform deliciousness than just a chicken topping. You'll love the layered flavors that can mimic other delicious foods like KFC's Smash'd Potato Bowl.