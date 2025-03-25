This Genius Popeyes Ordering Hack Goes Out To All The Mac And Cheese Lovers
Popeyes is a giant in the fast food fried chicken scene, with well-loved side dishes and, of course, fried chicken. With so many popular selections, Popeyes is rife with opportunities to combine menu items, such as its iconic chicken and mac and cheese, for incredible new flavor experiences like this genius ordering hack.
As YouTuber Kevin Noparvar showed on his channel, Popeyes chicken nuggets are a trio made in heaven with Sweet Heat dipping sauce and the chain's mac and cheese. Empty your Sweet Heat sauce onto the nuggets, and shake the box around until they're all drenched. Top the mac and cheese with your saucy nuggets and enjoy the layers of this spicy-sweet creamy dish.
Or, if you have the time, take your ingredients home and empty them into one bowl large enough to thoroughly mix the saucy chicken and mac and cheese. Stirring your Sweet Heat chicken mac will give a more uniform deliciousness than just a chicken topping. You'll love the layered flavors that can mimic other delicious foods like KFC's Smash'd Potato Bowl.
Make this hack pop even more
Popeyes' strong history of delicious flavor, rooted in the food culture of New Orleans, has culminated in the chain responsible for Daily Meal's favorite fast food chicken nuggets, and our number one fast food mac and cheese. Combining them is almost second nature. Thankfully, if your Popeyes is out of Sweet Heat, you can skip driving around to multiple restaurants to find it. Some of Popeyes' best sauces are now rolling out to grocery stores nationwide, including Sweet Heat.
As noted above, this hack has a striking similarity to chicken rival KFC's Famous Bowls, which contain boneless fried chicken, a three-cheese blend, corn kernels, and mashed potatoes and gravy. Popeyes no longer has corn on the menu (though you may be able to get it on special request), but adding the chain's mashed potatoes and gravy would truly pile on the delicious Cajun flavors. Whether you're only looking to combine the classic mac and nuggets, or want to spice it up even more, this hack is sure to make your stomach happy.