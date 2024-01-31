We Tried KFC's Smash'd Potato Bowl To See If It's A Smash Hit

In an attempt to tempt its dinner customers into restaurants a little earlier in the day, KFC introduced its "Famous Bowl" in 2006. Instead of being served a plate featuring chicken, mashed potatoes, and corn, the new concept was to have it all housed in a single bowl, and topped with cheese. Upon the launch, The Courier-Journal reported a statement from Scott Bergren, KFC's executive vice president: "We know our products are better for lunch when they're portable."

17 years later, the Pittsburgh area served as the test market for the new Smash'd Potato Bowl. This bowl features the brand's signature mashed potatoes and French fries smothered in cheese sauce, bacon, and a three-cheese blend. In 2024, the bowl is going nationwide. Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC said in a press release, "Now you can smash your hunger with our new Smash'd Potato Bowls, which take comfort to an 11 with a unique twist on all your favorite KFC flavors smashed together. If you like our Famous Bowls, you're going to love this new bowl."

So, will this new Smash'd Potato Bowl be a smash'd-ing success or just a bowl of mush? I headed on over to my local KFC to find out. This review is based on taste, texture, and overall lovableness. I also consider cost in my final verdict. Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.