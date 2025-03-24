What's The Best Way To Reheat A McDonald's Burger?
Cold fast food can be a tremendous disappointment, enough to ward people off from even considering reheating fast food leftovers. But while leftovers somewhat go against the ethos of fast food, which is hot and fresh right when you need it, there are a number of ways to successfully reheat almost any fast food, including McDonald's burgers.
The best way to reheat a McDonalds burger — confirmed by Daily Meal, thanks to several Bacon McDoubles — is to wrap the burger in either a paper towel or parchment paper, much like it left the restaurant, and microwave it on high for 30 seconds. It's worth noting though, that some vegetable toppings like lettuce and pickles do not microwave well, and should be removed first if applicable.
In a Daily Meal taste test, the paper wrapping nicely revived the bun's original softness after going hard in the refrigerator. The sandwich was warmed throughout — though it cooled back down quickly, so don't take too long to eat — and the American cheese even regained some of its gooey meltiness. Overall, taste and texture were quite close to that of a fresh Bacon McDouble. And while you could use the original wrapper for similar results, you may want to think twice.
Second-guessing a microwaved McDonald's wrapper
McDonald's wrappers used to, and in rare cases, may still contain PFAS. These are also known as forever chemicals due to their near-indestructibility on a molecular level, and they have been linked to a myriad of health problems, including several cancers.
In 2021, McDonald's made a self-commitment to eliminate forever chemicals from its global food packaging by 2025 — a goal that was achieved at all major U.S. fast food locations, not just McDonald's, by last year. But the company has yet to announce an update on its global ban, raising the possibility that some international restaurants may still be using wrappers with PFAS.
Although American McDonald's wrappers are now PFAS-free, the former health concern is a reminder that the papers are still not necessarily meant to be reheated. On the other hand, most plain paper towels without any printed designs are microwave-safe. And parchment paper is a common kitchen item that can safely withstand all sorts of heat, including the microwave. It's best to be safe when reheating your next leftover McDouble, or the virtually identical Double Cheeseburger.