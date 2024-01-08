Is It Safe To Microwave McDonald's Wrappers?

We've all been there: you bought too much at McDonald's, and now you have to save some for later. The good news is that McDonald's meals reheat remarkably well, owing partly to the fact that the food lasts an unusually long time relative to its fast food competitors. You can reheat McNuggets in the air fryer (the king of all tools for reheating fried foods), but burgers are even easier: you just pop them in the microwave for about 35 seconds. However, you might be asking the question: Are McDonald's wrappers just as easily microwaveable?

While McDonald's wrappers aren't a fire hazard like metal wrappers, there's a far more insidious health risk at play: polyfluoroalkyl substances (also known as PFAS) leeching into your food. This is something you definitely do not want, and if you reheat your burger in the wrapper itself, it's exactly what you might be getting.