The Prized Cut Of Steak That You'll Ruin By Marinating

A culinary connoisseur could tell you whether your steak has been marinated from the very first bite, sometimes even by slicing it. But does that mean this age-old technique should be applied to every cut of meat? Daily Meal writer and gourmet chef Monika Sudakov feels that while marination can help optimize the texture of certain steaks, it might ruin others, especially when it comes to filet mignon. Marinating a filet mignon can be a costly mistake (literally), as it is very likely to render the meat mushy and mealy.

The purpose of a marinade is to add flavor and tenderize meat by breaking down tissues and muscle fibers. Filet mignon is the most tender cut of steak. It is a cross-sectional cut from the tip of the tenderloin muscle, which is located along the cow's back — a part that is rarely exercised, so it has negligible connective tissue and no gristle. Such cuts are prone to overcooking which is why overcooked chicken thighs taste better, as they have lots of connective tissue. Marination is better suited for tougher cuts of beef like flank steak, chuck, or round steak where the acid from the marinade can assist in breaking down muscle fibers.