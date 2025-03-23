The Prized Cut Of Steak That You'll Ruin By Marinating
A culinary connoisseur could tell you whether your steak has been marinated from the very first bite, sometimes even by slicing it. But does that mean this age-old technique should be applied to every cut of meat? Daily Meal writer and gourmet chef Monika Sudakov feels that while marination can help optimize the texture of certain steaks, it might ruin others, especially when it comes to filet mignon. Marinating a filet mignon can be a costly mistake (literally), as it is very likely to render the meat mushy and mealy.
The purpose of a marinade is to add flavor and tenderize meat by breaking down tissues and muscle fibers. Filet mignon is the most tender cut of steak. It is a cross-sectional cut from the tip of the tenderloin muscle, which is located along the cow's back — a part that is rarely exercised, so it has negligible connective tissue and no gristle. Such cuts are prone to overcooking which is why overcooked chicken thighs taste better, as they have lots of connective tissue. Marination is better suited for tougher cuts of beef like flank steak, chuck, or round steak where the acid from the marinade can assist in breaking down muscle fibers.
How else can you add more flavor to filet mignon
Understanding the role of the Maillard reaction when preparing filet mignon can feel like a lightbulb moment. For those less familiar, it occurs when heat transforms the sugars and proteins in your food, infusing it with novel flavors, stronger color, and aroma. That peppery, brown sear on your steak, the one that smells like food done right? That's the name of the game. The Maillard reaction can sear your filet mignon with charred notes, creating a crusty exterior while keeping the inside tender and juicy. It also lends it a mildly sweet undertone, adding more layers of flavor to your steak. But the reaction can only occur on high heat and when the meat is free of moisture, so make sure to pat your steak dry as a bone before tossing it into a pan.
You can also try wrapping your filet mignon in smoky bacon to give it a richer, beefier flavor. But keep the heat lower for this one to prevent the grease from the bacon from flaring up, and burning your expensive steak. Even a dry rub can improve the flavor of filet mignon — but marinating it is a mistake there's no coming back from.