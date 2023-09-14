The Cut Of Meat That Actually Tastes Better When You Overcook It

One of the most important principles in cooking is making sure you don't overcook your meat. There's nothing worse than wasting money on some expensive steaks or, even worse, serving a dry Thanksgiving turkey. The rules for overcooking meat aren't universal, however. In fact, there are plenty of cuts that get better the longer you cook them. You might already know that long, slow cooking is the way to make the best ribs, brisket, and lamb shanks, but you might not have heard that chicken thighs are also better the longer they're cooked.

Chicken is one of the biggest reasons why any chef owns a meat thermometer. If you undercook it you run the risk of spreading foodborne illness, but if you overcook the white meat your chicken will come out dry and chewy. Thighs, on the other hand, have more in common with pork shoulder and beef short ribs: they all have lots of connective tissue. In fact, the more you cook chicken thighs (up to a point), the better they get because that connective tissue dissolves, leaving behind fork-tender meat. So if you've got a batch of chicken thighs for dinner, it's not only okay to overcook them, it's encouraged.