The Subtle Difference That Separates Flatbread From Pizza

At first glance, it's easy to mistake a flatbread for a pizza or vice versa. And sometimes the words are used interchangeably — or even put together. (You've probably even seen a "flatbread pizza" on a restaurant menu.) But when it comes down to it, a flatbread and a pizza crust are not the same thing. The real main difference between pizza and flatbread comes down to the dough. Pizza dough usually relies on yeast to act as a leavening agent, which helps the dough rise and develop a bubbling, airy texture. Most flatbread recipes don't include yeast (hence the name).

In addition to the dough recipes, some think that size may be a distinguishing factor between pizza and flatbread. Flatbreads are typically smaller than traditional pizzas, which is why you'll often see a topped flatbread offered as an appetizer, not as a main meal. Others think that the shape could be a way to tell the two apart as many pizzas are circular, or rectangular (like Sicilian or Detroit-style pizza), and flatbreads often have a more freeform shape.