The Story Behind Jollibee's Iconic Mascot

At Jollibee, the fast food chain known as "The McDonald's of the Philippines," a statue of a bee wearing a chef's hat and a red blazer greets you at the door. Its face appears on the drink cups, chicken buckets, and almost all the packaging. This bee is a big part of the Filipino chain's branding, and it has been since 1978 when the ice cream shop Magnolia started selling fast food. Founder Tony Tan decided to rebrand his growing business with a name that better represented the food offerings and went with Jollibee Yumburger. With this rebranding also came the now-iconic bee mascot.

Tan decided on the bee because of its symbolism. "The bee hops around and produces sweet things for life, and is happy even though it is busy," he told The Economist in 2002, explaining that the insect embodied Filipinos' work ethic.

The "Yumburger" part of the restaurant's name was eventually dropped — Jollibee sells more than just Yumburgers now — but the mascot stuck and remains a recognizable part of Jollibee's branding to this day.