Milk Vs Oatmeal Stout: What's The Difference?

If you're a beer drinker, you've likely encountered dark, hearty stouts like Guinness. When you come across a beer with an almost black color and a malty flavor (often featuring caramel or chocolate notes), you know you've got a stout. But in the world of brewing, you can add extra ingredients to your stout to change the flavor, leading to popular beers known in craft brewing circles as oatmeal stouts or milk stouts.

The names are fairly straightforward, and so is the explanation for what sets them apart: An oatmeal stout is a typical dark beer with oats added into the mixture, which gives it a more robust nutty flavor and oatmeal taste alongside a smooth consistency that connoisseurs often refer to as velvety. Similarly, a milk stout has lactose added — a natural sugar that appears in milk — which makes it creamier and sweeter. So, beyond the ingredients and taste, an oatmeal stout would be vegan, while a milk stout is not.