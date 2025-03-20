What Does It Mean To Live In An 'Ingredient Household?'
When we talk about food from the past, one thing that always simmers to the surface is the quality of ingredients, how everything was fresh, unprocessed, and straight from the source. Freshly churned butter, chicken from the farm, beans from the garden. Of course, that era is long gone, and trying to bring it back would be like rolling a meatball uphill. But for many of us, there's still a taste of nostalgia in what a viral 2023 TikTok trend dubbed the "ingredient household."
The term describes homes where you won't find very many prepackaged, ready-to-eat meals and snacks. The resident of this household knows how to stock a pantry and fridge, which are chock-full of everything needed for making meals but not much that's ready to munch. Modern life has many of us spinning too many plates, making it easier to lean on the convenience of packaged food. But for those who can strike a balance, shifting back to an ingredient household is becoming the secret sauce for a more intentional way of living.
That doesn't (necessarily) mean you need to grow your own produce. The goal is to embrace less processed foods and microwaveable meals whenever possible, and most people are doing it for a reason. Some need to cook from scratch due to food allergies, while others seek better-quality meals than what's on store shelves and in the freezer section. For some, it's simply about saving money.
Building an ingredient household that works for you
Embracing the ingredient household movement is as simple as stocking your refrigerator with chicken and vegetables in place of canned chicken soup. That doesn't mean you need to make pizza dough or pasta from scratch because that's not always realistic, but you can buy dried pasta and prepared pizza dough rather than frozen meals. Then use as many home-cooked ingredients as possible, like a quick and easy pasta sauce instead of store-bought spaghetti sauce.
Snacks can be the most challenging thing for many newbies. You're not limited to spoonfuls of peanut butter or some fruit. You can make your own chickpea Cheetos or sweet roasted chickpeas instead of munching on store-bought chips or chickpea puffs. You can even store homemade roasted chickpeas for a grab-and-go snack. Or if you have time, bake a batch of cookies in place of Oreos.
As with any transition, taking one step at a time helps you build a stronger foundation and saves you and your loved ones from the struggle of suddenly adjusting to a new way of living. Instead of making an extreme shift, start with small changes. It's not all or nothing — keep the minimum amount of processed ingredients you really want — there's room for your favorite prepackaged snacks. Canned ingredients like tomatoes and pumpkin purée make it easy to avoid even more processed foods. The best approach is the one that suits your health needs, lifestyle, and budget. The goal is to be aware of the ingredients on your plate and make food choices with awareness rather than out of habit.