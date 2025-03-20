What Does It Mean To Live In An 'Ingredient Household?'

When we talk about food from the past, one thing that always simmers to the surface is the quality of ingredients, how everything was fresh, unprocessed, and straight from the source. Freshly churned butter, chicken from the farm, beans from the garden. Of course, that era is long gone, and trying to bring it back would be like rolling a meatball uphill. But for many of us, there's still a taste of nostalgia in what a viral 2023 TikTok trend dubbed the "ingredient household."

The term describes homes where you won't find very many prepackaged, ready-to-eat meals and snacks. The resident of this household knows how to stock a pantry and fridge, which are chock-full of everything needed for making meals but not much that's ready to munch. Modern life has many of us spinning too many plates, making it easier to lean on the convenience of packaged food. But for those who can strike a balance, shifting back to an ingredient household is becoming the secret sauce for a more intentional way of living.

That doesn't (necessarily) mean you need to grow your own produce. The goal is to embrace less processed foods and microwaveable meals whenever possible, and most people are doing it for a reason. Some need to cook from scratch due to food allergies, while others seek better-quality meals than what's on store shelves and in the freezer section. For some, it's simply about saving money.