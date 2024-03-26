Here's The Best Method For Storing Roasted Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas add the perfect pop of crunch to any dish, whether you're making a salad, soup, or rice bowl. Plus, they're just as delicious as a savory snack. But if you've roasted chickpeas, you know the challenge of storing them while keeping that coveted crunchy texture intact. Somehow they always end up mealy and stale.
Turns out, the best method for storing roasted chickpeas to preserve the crunch isn't much of a method at all: Leave them out at room temperature. They'll remain good for about two days out in the open in a container covered loosely with a lid or even a paper towel. The coolness and dryness of the air will circulate and ensure the chickpeas don't accumulate any excess moisture.
Another storage method that works, albeit not as well as storing at room temperature, is to put the roasted chickpeas in an airtight glass container. Don't overfill, since leaving some air in the jar is the key to preserving the crispy texture. The chickpeas should be good for about a day in there before starting to lose their crunch.
Lose the peel
Starting with the right roasting method will impact how your roasted chickpeas fare when stored. Peeling chickpeas before roasting them is a crucial step for maximum crispiness. Although it may seem tedious, removing the thin outer skins around each chickpea allows for better heat distribution, since the barrier of the peel is gone. The skins can also trap moisture and end up steaming the chickpea instead of roasting it. Removing them helps achieve a smoother texture overall. You can do it manually or, if you prefer, gently rubbing them with a dish towel also works.
You also want to make sure those peeled chickpeas are super dry before popping them in the oven to roast. Excess moisture on the chickpeas will prevent them from crisping up properly. Give your chickpeas a rinse and pat dry with a paper towel. Or, follow chef Alton Brown's advice, and use a salad spinner to quickly dry your chickpeas.
Roasted chickpeas are versatile
Besides being a healthy snack full of protein and fiber, chickpeas can absorb a wide range of flavors, from sweet to savory. This means they're the perfect ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen.
One popular option is to season roasted chickpeas with savory spices such as smoked paprika, garlic powder, and cumin, creating a deliciously smoky snack with a hint of heat. Cool ranch chickpeas are also a savory fan favorite, using a combination of ranch seasoning and white cheddar. Toss chickpeas in olive oil and coat with grated Parmesan cheese and aromatic herbs like rosemary and thyme.
You can also explore the opposite end of the flavor spectrum and go sweet. Toss the roasted chickpeas in a mixture of honey, cinnamon, and a pinch of sea salt. Mix with some nuts and enjoy a treat reminiscent of cinnamon-sugar trail mix. Just be sure to cool the chickpeas completely before tossing them in seasoning to ensure your ingredients of choice stick to the outside of the chickpeas.