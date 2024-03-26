Here's The Best Method For Storing Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas add the perfect pop of crunch to any dish, whether you're making a salad, soup, or rice bowl. Plus, they're just as delicious as a savory snack. But if you've roasted chickpeas, you know the challenge of storing them while keeping that coveted crunchy texture intact. Somehow they always end up mealy and stale.

Turns out, the best method for storing roasted chickpeas to preserve the crunch isn't much of a method at all: Leave them out at room temperature. They'll remain good for about two days out in the open in a container covered loosely with a lid or even a paper towel. The coolness and dryness of the air will circulate and ensure the chickpeas don't accumulate any excess moisture.

Another storage method that works, albeit not as well as storing at room temperature, is to put the roasted chickpeas in an airtight glass container. Don't overfill, since leaving some air in the jar is the key to preserving the crispy texture. The chickpeas should be good for about a day in there before starting to lose their crunch.