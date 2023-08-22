The Simple Hack That Will Level Up Your Store-Bought Spaghetti Sauce

Sometimes you just don't have the time or energy to crush and cook down whole tomatoes all afternoon to make a handmade spaghetti sauce, and that is okay. But there are ways to doctor up a container of store-bought spaghetti sauce to make it a little richer, a little thicker, and add additional tomato flavor than it would already have straight from the jar.

One way that you can do this is to simmer your store-bought sauce, just like you would an all-homemade sauce. Even just simmering canned basic tomato sauce down for 15 to 30 minutes will do wonders for the taste and texture, especially if you add in some aromatics like garlic and basil. But there's an even easier way: Simply stir in a tablespoon or two of tomato paste while the sauce heats. The paste will thicken it and add an extra helping of rich tomato flavor.