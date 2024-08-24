The Award Winning Aldi Prosecco You Need To Stop Sleeping On

Aldi is known for its low prices, even when it comes to alcohol. For example, it's got a delicious German Wernesgrüner pilsner that gets you great foreign beer without buying a plane ticket. Or, if you're not a fan of beer, you can check out Aldi's line of Winking Owl wines that you can snag for just a couple of dollars. This brand offers reds, whites, and rosés for every taste bud.

If you want something that feels a little more decadent, however, there's another bottle of Aldi booze you might have been sleeping on: Belletti Prosecco. This bottle rings in at under $10, depending on which Aldi location you shop at. With most bottles of Prosecco setting you back somewhere between $10 and $30, that puts this bottle of bubbly well on the cheaper side of the spectrum.

Don't let the price tag fool you into thinking it's not worth its salt, however. Belletti Prosecco has a nice effervescence and is bursting with similar floral and fruity flavors to those you'll find in other, more expensive bottles. In fact, it's such a great choice that it won a silver medal from U.S.A. Wine Ratings in 2023.