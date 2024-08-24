The Award Winning Aldi Prosecco You Need To Stop Sleeping On
Aldi is known for its low prices, even when it comes to alcohol. For example, it's got a delicious German Wernesgrüner pilsner that gets you great foreign beer without buying a plane ticket. Or, if you're not a fan of beer, you can check out Aldi's line of Winking Owl wines that you can snag for just a couple of dollars. This brand offers reds, whites, and rosés for every taste bud.
If you want something that feels a little more decadent, however, there's another bottle of Aldi booze you might have been sleeping on: Belletti Prosecco. This bottle rings in at under $10, depending on which Aldi location you shop at. With most bottles of Prosecco setting you back somewhere between $10 and $30, that puts this bottle of bubbly well on the cheaper side of the spectrum.
Don't let the price tag fool you into thinking it's not worth its salt, however. Belletti Prosecco has a nice effervescence and is bursting with similar floral and fruity flavors to those you'll find in other, more expensive bottles. In fact, it's such a great choice that it won a silver medal from U.S.A. Wine Ratings in 2023.
What does Belletti prosecco taste like?
Unlike some fancier bottles of Prosecco you might find in your local liquor store, Belletti Prosecco isn't a vintage wine. That means the grapes used to make the beverage come from various harvests rather than a single growing season.
On top of that, this isn't an aged wine. As such, it may not have as complex a flavor as a bottle aged for several years. But it still has plenty of tasting notes that'll dance on your tongue. You'll pick up hints of honeysuckle that add light floral flavors to the drink. Plus, the fruity taste of melon and pears also shines through in this wine. Some drinkers report other flavors, such as peach, nectarine, and strawberry.
As for the sweetness, this is an extra dry Prosecco. That means that it's got 12 to 17 grams of residual sugar. Considering that a demi-sec, which is a sweet wine, has between 32 and 50 grams of sugar, this is a lot drier. Still, you'll find it sweeter than your typical brut option, which has less than 12 grams.
What to pair with Belletti prosecco
As delicious as the Belletti Prosecco is on its own, it's also a great beverage to pair with different meals. Its soft, dry flavor works particularly well against seafood, whether you go for something fancy such as herb-crusted salmon, or opt for simple pan-fried tilapia. Another pairing you can try is chicken, another light meat. Better yet, the bubbles in the beverage can work well to cut through particularly greasy dishes, such as fried chicken. Or, stick to light veggie dishes, such as a hearty Cobb salad.
It's not just savory flavors you can serve this drink with. If you want something sweet to eat, strawberry and other fruity desserts can work well. Their light flavors can help to bring out the tasting notes of melon and other fruits in the wine. Another option is to choose dry pastries with a light flavor that allows your drink's tasting notes to shine through. Shortbread or almond biscuits, for instance, might not be a bad choice here. With so many options, next time you're at Aldi, don't skip picking up a bottle of this Prosecco.