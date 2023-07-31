The Vinegar Hack That Makes Unclogging Your Kitchen Sink Way Easier

Sink drains can get clogged with dirt, grease, and food scraps, causing a host of problems down the road. Mineral buildup only makes things worse, and the aftermath can be costly. Over time, calcium and other minerals in hard water can ruin your pipes and fixtures, leave stains, and reduce water pressure. Luckily, it's possible to prevent these issues without using harsh chemicals. All you need is a bottle of vinegar and a plastic bag.

Vinegar is rich in acetic acid, a byproduct of fermentation. This compound can dissolve scale, fats, and other minerals while reducing metal corrosion. Most types of vinegar contain around 5% acetic acid, so they're safe for cooking. Although they're not as strong as pure acetic acid, they can still dissolve grease buildup and other debris. You can also use vinegar to clean cloudy drinking glasses, greasy stovetops, dirty floors, sheet pans, tea kettles, and everything in between.

This versatile ingredient isn't as harsh as chemical cleaners and doesn't pose health risks. Plus, it's better for the environment. With that in mind, here's how to use vinegar to clean your sink faucets and unclog the drain.