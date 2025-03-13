We Didn't Expect This Fast Food Chain To Sous Vide Its Beef

Grilled beef may be common throughout the fast food industry, but when it comes to beef at Chipotle, the grill is reduced to a secondary role. Rather, the fast casual Mexican food chain cooks all of its beef sous vide. The only time the grill comes in? When it's time to finish the steak.

Sous vide, a French term meaning "under vacuum," is a cooking method where food — usually a protein like beef — is vacuum sealed inside a plastic bag, and submerged in low temperature water for a long time. The low and slow cooking method results in tender, juicy, evenly-cooked meat, with minimal risk of overcooking: perfect for Chipotle's thin strips of steak and shredded barbacoa.

Sous vide is an increasingly popular way for fast casual restaurants to prepare food. Chipotle was ahead of the trend by adopting the cooking method in 2016, and Starbucks followed suit a year later with its hugely popular sous vide egg bites. In both cases, the food is cooked sous vide in central production kitchens, and finished at individual stores.