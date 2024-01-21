Skip The Microwave When Reheating Leftovers And Sous Vide Them Instead

You know the experience: You've spent your evening making a fabulous dinner. It turns out delicious, flavorful, exactly how you want it — and even better, you made more than you need. You've got leftovers for lunch the next day. When you sit down to eat them, though, they have come out of the microwave overcooked, dry, and less tasty than the night before. It too often feels like a necessary evil of eating leftovers, that they won't be nearly as good as the original meal. It is an avoidable hazard, though, if you turn to sous vide.

Sous vide is a simple cooking method that starts with food in an airtight container (typically a vacuum-sealed bag). The container of food is submerged and cooked in water that's kept at a constant temperature and circulated by a sous vide machine. The vacuum-packed food will cook slowly and won't heat past the temperature to which you set the machine, so the sous vide method allows for more control over the cooking process, and you don't have to worry about uneven temperatures or overcooking.

This is why sous vide is particularly handy for leftovers, especially proteins like chicken, fish, and steak. Sous vide gets the food reheated to the right temperature throughout without overcooking and without sacrificing flavor — as the microwave too often does.