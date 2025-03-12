Fatback Vs Lard: The Differences You Need To Remember

Cooking with pig fat has been a part of food culture for centuries. Yet, differentiating between the many forms of pig fat can be tricky. It's almost like explaining the different types of butter: they may come from the same source, yet their uses and textures set them worlds apart. So, if you've ever wondered about the difference between fatback and lard, a few key features — ones which also determine the way they are used in cooking — can help you pick them out of a lineup.

The first and most evident difference is their texture. Fatback is solid and firm, while lard has a rich, creamy consistency — almost like butter. To break it down, fatback is exactly what its name suggests: the layer of fat from a pig's back. Ever noticed those soft, cushiony crumbs or flecks of pure white fat sprinkled across a nice cut of salami? That is fatback. Lard, on the other hand, is what happens when fatback gets a makeover. It is made by rendering fatback — slowly cooking it until it melts — and then straining out the remaining meat.