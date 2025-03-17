Can You Order Wendy's Burger Patties A La Carte?

Wendy's year-round best-selling item may be its french fries, but the fast food chain is arguably more famous for its unusually square burger patties. While those patties anchor a range of both standard and limited-time-only items, is it possible to order just the patty? According to Wendy's Customer Care, it's up to your local Wendy's.

If you want to order a Wendy's burger patty a la carte, Wendy's recommends going to your nearest restaurant and asking an employee either at the register or the drive-thru in order "to make a local call on your customization request," a customer care representative told Daily Meal via email. Since it is an individualized judgement call, the availability of a la carte burger patties varies by location.

Ordering in person would likely be the smoothest way to get this unusual custom request, as a la carte burger patties may not be available with online ordering or in-app menus. However, some Wendy's fans have said on Reddit that they successfully ordered a single patty as a customized burger with everything but the meat removed.