Tea Cakes Vs Snack Cakes: What's The Difference?

Cakes can be a great dessert course, or even a guilty pleasure meal like birthday cake for breakfast, but they're also an excellent choice for a tasty treat at any time of the day. However, not all cakes are created equal, or are even the same type of baked goods.

Despite both being labeled as cakes, tea and snack cakes are quite different things. And while cakes of various types are often served with tea, in the United States, "tea cakes" have more in common with cookies. Snack cakes, on the other hand, more closely resemble typical cakes, though not without their own quirks.

Despite their differences, both tea cakes and snack cakes are classic midday indulgences for a sweet tooth. And, for each, part of their long-term popularity comes from their portability, making them an on-the-go treat perfect for the busy lives of many Americans.