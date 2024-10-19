The Boxed Cake Mix Upgrade We Definitely Didn't See Coming
When it comes to convenience, boxed cake mix really takes the cake. This super easy baking mix has been a staple in kitchens across the world for a long time, and for good reason. With its simple instructions and minimal additional ingredients needed, boxed cake mix is a way for just about anyone to achieve a tender and moist dessert — and with no shortage of variety to boot. From devil's food to classic yellow and carrot cake, you can pick up just about any flavor you're craving thanks to timeless brands like Betty Crocker.
But if you're looking to go that extra mile and upgrade a classic boxed cake mix, there are a few routes that you can take. When looking to boost overall flavor, using brewed tea instead of the called for water can be the new twist you crave. Swapping in a flavored tea like Earl Grey or chai is a low-effort way to experiment with new flavors. For mild mixes like classic yellow or white, infusing the batter with brewed, floral teas can boost the flavor and make your boxed cake mix taste homemade.
Flavor that's brewed to last
Boxed cake mix typically requires an egg, oil, and water. These household ingredients are staples and typically never far from reach. So who knew opening the cupboard to your tea stash could change the game for your desserts?
With Earl Grey tea being a surprisingly versatile ingredient, it feels like the natural place to start with flavor infusions. This black tea has notes of citrus that are well fit for baked goods, especially cakes. If you love chai tea lattes, brewing a batch of this tea to blend into boxed cake mix might just have you baking up one of the best fall desserts to date. Sweet with warming spices, swapping out water for chai tea in pumpkin or carrot cake mixes is certainly the unexpected upgrade you didn't see coming. Or for extra moisture and density, you can upgrade boxed cake mix in other ways, like using butter instead of oil or adding an extra egg for increased tenderness, or even swapping in dried fruit for chocolate chips.