The Boxed Cake Mix Upgrade We Definitely Didn't See Coming

When it comes to convenience, boxed cake mix really takes the cake. This super easy baking mix has been a staple in kitchens across the world for a long time, and for good reason. With its simple instructions and minimal additional ingredients needed, boxed cake mix is a way for just about anyone to achieve a tender and moist dessert — and with no shortage of variety to boot. From devil's food to classic yellow and carrot cake, you can pick up just about any flavor you're craving thanks to timeless brands like Betty Crocker.

But if you're looking to go that extra mile and upgrade a classic boxed cake mix, there are a few routes that you can take. When looking to boost overall flavor, using brewed tea instead of the called for water can be the new twist you crave. Swapping in a flavored tea like Earl Grey or chai is a low-effort way to experiment with new flavors. For mild mixes like classic yellow or white, infusing the batter with brewed, floral teas can boost the flavor and make your boxed cake mix taste homemade.