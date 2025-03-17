Ina Garten's Secret For The Absolute Best Turkey Lasagna

Turkey lasagna is a hearty classic with enough meat, tomato sauce, and piles of cheese to fill up the entire family. And beloved celebrity chef Ina Garten has a simple yet flavorful tip to take your turkey lasagna to the next level: use turkey sausage for your protein.

In her turkey lasagna, Ina Garten likes to use 1 ½ pounds of Italian turkey sausage. Importantly, one half of the turkey sausage she adds is sweet, while the other half is spicy. Sweet and spicy is a classic culinary combination that will elevate your turkey lasagna by giving it a more complex flavor profile. You also get the same rich, herbal notes from the turkey sausage that you would with beef or pork. Garten recommends crumbling the turkey sausage and sautéing it in olive oil with chopped onions and garlic before adding tomatoes for your sauce.