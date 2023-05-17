The First Ever Chick-Fil-A Is Officially Shutting Its Doors For Good
Chick-fil-A is officially closing the doors of its original location after 56 years in business, WSBTV reports. The site, located at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, is now listed as "Permanently Closed" on Facebook. However, customers can continue to stop by for chicken sandwiches until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 of 2023.
Younger generations may think of Chick-fil-A as a relatively modern chain, thanks to its role in the viral fast-food "chicken sandwich wars." However, the original Chick-fil-A location has been around since 1967. "That was one of the first, and I remember going as a kid," longtime customer Toni Ingram lamented to WSBTV. "I'm 58, so it's heartbreaking."
Luckily, for Ingram and others who are already mourning the shuttered outpost, Chick-fil-A has come a long way from its days as a single store. The chain boasts over 2,600 locations throughout the United States and Canada, including two nearby stores on Cascade Road and Camp Creek Parkway, both of which are also in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A's sandwich predates its first store
While the Greenbriar Mall is home to the first Chick-fil-A restaurant, it's not the origin point of the chain's famous chicken sandwich. That recipe came to be in 1964, three years before the premiere location opened its doors. The sandwich features a piece of boneless chicken breast that Chick-fil-A claims is "seasoned to perfection," breaded, and pressure-cooked in peanut oil until crispy. It is, of course, also served on a smooth yet crispy bun.
The recipe was developed by the chain's founder, S. Truett Cathy, who tried out well over a hundred ideas before landing on the one Chick-fil-A fans know and love today. That combination of ingredients, including the specific number of pickles (two), hasn't changed since. Chick-fil-A certainly has an affinity for tradition, but its brand seems to be evolving. The chain has recently catered to modern tastebuds with vegetarian-friendly options, including the new and unexpected Cauliflower Sandwich. Chick-fil-A closing its first location's doors seems to be yet another step in that modern evolution.