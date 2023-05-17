The First Ever Chick-Fil-A Is Officially Shutting Its Doors For Good

Chick-fil-A is officially closing the doors of its original location after 56 years in business, WSBTV reports. The site, located at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, is now listed as "Permanently Closed" on Facebook. However, customers can continue to stop by for chicken sandwiches until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 of 2023.

Younger generations may think of Chick-fil-A as a relatively modern chain, thanks to its role in the viral fast-food "chicken sandwich wars." However, the original Chick-fil-A location has been around since 1967. "That was one of the first, and I remember going as a kid," longtime customer Toni Ingram lamented to WSBTV. "I'm 58, so it's heartbreaking."

Luckily, for Ingram and others who are already mourning the shuttered outpost, Chick-fil-A has come a long way from its days as a single store. The chain boasts over 2,600 locations throughout the United States and Canada, including two nearby stores on Cascade Road and Camp Creek Parkway, both of which are also in Atlanta.