The Fascinating History Of The Louisiana Po-Boy

If you've ever been to Louisiana, you've likely had a po-boy. This famous sandwich is emblematic of the state, and is as strongly associated with New Orleans and Mardi Gras. The beauty of a po-boy is in its adaptability: While this sandwich is typically made with shrimp or crawfish, it can basically have anything inside it, from hot sausage to roast beef, and even a healthy handful of French fries. Served in an inimitable baguette that's crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside, it's a sandwich that virtually everyone knows.

The question is, where did the po-boy come from, and why is it so famous in New Orleans specifically? As with many types of sandwiches, the history of the po-boy is unassuming but full of heart and emotion. This sandwich rose out of resistance, and became a crucial form of sustenance for working-class communities, before transforming into a meal that's simultaneously a gourmet treat and an everyday lunch. Plus, over time, po-boys have gone way further than their Louisiana roots, cropping up in different states in their own forms. So how did it all begin, and what's the future for these bready delights? Let's take a trip down memory lane.