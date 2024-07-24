How To Keep Your Po'boy From Completely Falling Apart

The first step when putting together your po'boy, Chef Michelle Wallace explains, is to slather your bread in sauce. If you want to really bring out the French fusion flavor, you can use a remoulade sauce, which has a mayonnaise base but comes packed with a much tangier flavor thanks to the capers, pickles, and lemon juice in it. It can work particularly well on seafood po'boys, helping to balance out the sweeter flesh of the shrimp, oysters, or other meat.

To add the remoulade (or other sauce) to your sandwich, Wallace says, "On the bottom [piece of] untoasted bread, spread the sauce then add the fried shrimp. The sauce helps the shrimp make its footprint in the bread. It's more likely to stay in place." It serves as a sort of glue, holding your protein in place. You can also lightly press your shrimp into the sauce and bread, helping prevent it from shifting when you squeeze the sandwich together.

Another trick is to slather sauce on both sides of your bread. This can help hold ingredients in from the other side when you put your sandwich together, too.