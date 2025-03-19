Frozen Custard Vs Yogurt: What's The Difference?
When it comes to frozen desserts, the options are endless. Whether it's ice cream, gelato, or soft serve, there's a frozen treat for every craving. But two contenders that often get confused for one another are frozen custard and frozen yogurt — both creamy, both delicious, yet surprisingly different.
At first glance, they may seem like variations of the same thing, but their ingredients and preparation methods set them apart. Frozen custard leans into indulgence with a velvety texture and rich flavor, while frozen yogurt brings a tangy, lighter profile that has been marketed as the healthier choice. And while both have their devoted followings, what makes each treat unique is worth a closer look. So before lumping them together as just another scoop of dairy-based sweetness, let's break down exactly what separates frozen custard from frozen yogurt.
Frozen custard: a closer look
Frozen custard may look like ice cream at first glance, but one key ingredient makes all the difference: egg yolks. The FDA requires a frozen dessert to contain at least 1.4% egg yolk by weight to earn the custard label, and that small detail makes a big difference. The yolks give frozen custard its signature thickness and creaminess, making each spoonful feel richer than standard ice cream.
Then there's how it's made. Instead of being aerated into a lighter texture, frozen custard is churned slowly, creating a dense, smooth consistency that holds onto its richness. The result is a dessert with a thicker, almost chewy quality, setting it apart from other frozen treats.
And while the base itself is indulgent, frozen custard's chewy, creamy consistency makes it a perfect canvas for a multitude of flavors. Whether it's swirled with ribbons of caramel, blended with crunchy add-ins, or turned into a fruitier treat like frozen strawberry custard, the texture enhances every bite. But where frozen custard leans into indulgence, frozen yogurt takes a completely different approach.
Frozen yogurt: what sets it apart
Unlike custard, which leans into richness, frozen yogurt takes a different route — one that's all about tanginess and texture. Instead of cream and eggs, it starts with a base of milk, sugar, and live active cultures, including Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These cultures don't just contribute to flavor; they're the reason frozen yogurt keeps some of the probiotic benefits of its refrigerated counterpart.
But it's not just about what's in it — there's a science to frozen yogurt, too. Without the high fat content of ice cream or custard, sugar becomes the secret weapon that helps keep it smooth and creamy rather than turning into a rock-solid block in the freezer. Get the balance right, and you end up with a frozen treat that's light, creamy, and refreshingly tart.
Though often seen as a "healthier" alternative, frozen yogurt isn't always the guilt-free option it's made out to be. Some versions stay true to their yogurt roots, while others add enough sweeteners and toppings to blur the line between dessert and indulgence. Either way, it carves out its own space in the frozen treat world — distinct from ice cream and custard, but just as worthy of a spot in the freezer.