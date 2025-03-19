Frozen Custard Vs Yogurt: What's The Difference?

When it comes to frozen desserts, the options are endless. Whether it's ice cream, gelato, or soft serve, there's a frozen treat for every craving. But two contenders that often get confused for one another are frozen custard and frozen yogurt — both creamy, both delicious, yet surprisingly different.

At first glance, they may seem like variations of the same thing, but their ingredients and preparation methods set them apart. Frozen custard leans into indulgence with a velvety texture and rich flavor, while frozen yogurt brings a tangy, lighter profile that has been marketed as the healthier choice. And while both have their devoted followings, what makes each treat unique is worth a closer look. So before lumping them together as just another scoop of dairy-based sweetness, let's break down exactly what separates frozen custard from frozen yogurt.