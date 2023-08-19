The Science Behind Why You Need Sugar For Homemade Frozen Yogurt

According to the characters in the TV show "The Good Place," frozen yogurt is a "food that people think they enjoy, but that's also kind of a bummer." These are fighting words that vindicate the people who would always pick ice cream over frozen yogurt.

But frozen yogurt — or froyo — has its charm and fans. Yes, it is similar in texture and taste to ice cream, but it is made using yogurt instead of cream. Frozen yogurt is often touted as a healthier option compared to ice cream because yogurt has a lower fat content than heavy cream, although the use of artificial sugar and sweeteners can offset this.

Can you make frozen yogurt by scoping up some yogurt and chucking it in the freezer? Well, yes and no. Yes, it becomes frozen, but it will be an unappetizing block with icy bits instead of the smooth, velvety texture you would expect from commercial frozen yogurt. For that, you need to incorporate sugar in the freezing process for two reasons. First, it ensures you get the right texture, and second, it provides sweetness to counter the tangy taste of yogurt.